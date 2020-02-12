Darwin Day 2020: Significance, History And Celebration of the day Commemorating Charles Darwin's Birth Anniversary

Darwin Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

When we ask people how the earth came into existence, the answer to this question continues to vary even in 2020. However, the one person and the one theory that continues to be noticed and acknowledged, if not accepted by all has to be Charles’ Darwin’s theory of evolution. His contributions to the world of science and the world, in general, is celebrated by people across the world on February 12. This is marked as Darwin Day and holds immense significance in the life of the believers of science. February 12, 2020, marks the 211th birth anniversary of Charles Darwin and will be celebrated as Darwin Day across the world. Charles Darwin Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes and Sayings by the Naturalist That Will Help One Evolve as a Better Human.

When is Darwin Day Celebrated?

As already highlighted, Darwin Day is celebrated on Charles Darwin’s birthdate, i.e., February 12 every year. Born on February 12, 1809, Charles Darwin made significant contributions to the world of science and passed away on April 19, 1882.

Why is Darwin Day celebrated?

Ever since his death, Charles Darwin’s birthday is commemorated as Darwin Day by fellow scientists and his followers. Darwin's contribution to the world of science has been truly immense. His theory of Darwinism which states that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual's ability to compete, survive, and reproduce played a crucial role in understanding and exploring science as we know it today. This is the reason that his birth anniversary is celebrated as Darwin Day worldwide.

How is Darwin Day celebrated?

Charles Darwin was a naturalist who dedicated his life to understanding evolution, and his proposition that all species of life have descended over time from common ancestors is now widely accepted, and considered a foundational concept in science. His birth anniversary continues to take his love for the subject forward by promoting science as a platform and pushing young kids to turn towards the subject with all the curiosity and exploratory attitude that one can attain.

Darwin Day celebration is marked by discussions and friendly debate on Darwin’s theory of evolution, other important scientific breakthroughs and ideas and more. On this day, people share the great learnings of Charles Darwin, whether it is on the subject of science or life and remembers everything that he left for the future generations to uncover. Here’s hoping that Darwin Day 2020 helps us to take this legacy forward and takes us back to where it all started - science.