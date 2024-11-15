Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated across India with great enthusiasm and fervour, especially in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The occasion, also known as ‘Diwali of the Gods’, is celebrated in Varanasi on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik i.e. on the day of Kartik Purnima. Dev Deepawali falls about fifteen days after Diwali. Dev Diwali 2024 falls on Friday, November 15, 2024. The Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat is from 05:10 PM to 07:47 PM. The occasion of Dev Deepawali holds significant cultural, spiritual, and religious importance, especially in Varanasi, and marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. As we celebrate Dev Diwali 2024, we at LatestLY, bring you Dev Diwali 2024 wishes and messages, Dev Diwali greetings, Dev Deepawali 2024 HD wallpapers, Happy Dev Deepawali images, Dev Diwali pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Dev Diwali 2024 photos and send to your loved ones as Happy Dev Diwali 2024 wishes and greetings.

The Purnima Tithi for Dev Diwali 2024 started at 06:19 AM on November 15, 2024 and will end at 02:58 AM on November 16, 2024. According to legend, after defeating Tripurasura, Lord Shiva and other Gods descended to the river Ganga to celebrate the victory. Hence, Dev Deepawali is regarded as the festival when Gods themselves come down to celebrate Diwali. It is believed to symbolise the victory of good over evil. Share these Happy Dev Diwali 2024 wishes, greetings, Deev Deepawali messages, HD images and wallpapers with your close friends and family on the auspicious occasion.

Dev Diwali Wishes

Dev Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dev Diwali Wishes

Dev Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dev Diwali Wishes

Dev Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dev Diwali Wishes

Dev Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dev Diwali Wishes

Dev Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

On Dev Diwali, thousands of devotees and tourists gather along the ghats of the Ganges to watch the river and temples illuminated with diyas (oil lamps). Happy Dev Diwali, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).