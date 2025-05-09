Grok 3.5 will be released this month, offering a significant upgrade to the Grok 3 AI model. Elon Musk previously said that the upcoming Grok 3.5, an xAI chatbot would answer the questions that may not exist on the internet. When launched, Grok 3 outperformed all the models in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Elon Musk's xAI would soon introduce Grok 3.5 in coming days. OpenAI Announces GitHub Integration With ChatGPT for Deep Research, Allows Developers To Analyse Repositories and Generate Detailed Reports With Citations.

Elon Musk Says Grok 3.5 Coming Soon, Would Take Things to Whole New Level

Nice work. And @Grok 3.5 will take this to a whole new level. https://t.co/BpgbZVbLZT — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 9, 2025

