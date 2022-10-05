Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is an important Buddhist festival celebrated in India. It is celebrated every year to mark the Buddhist conversion of Dr B R Ambedkar and his six lakhs followers. On this day, Dr B R Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism. The major event took place in 1956 at Deekshabhoomi. Since then, every year on Ashoka Vijayadashmi, millions of Buddhists gather at Deekshabhoomi to celebrate the acceptance of Buddhism. As you celebrate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022, we at LatestLY have brought a collection of messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Though he accepted Buddhism on October 14, it is celebrated on Ashoka Vijayadashmi, Dussehra, every year. This year, this Diwas will be observed on October 5, Wednesday. In Nagpur at Deekshabhoomi, Buddhists gather in large numbers every year to celebrate the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. Here are wishes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this important day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Greetings: HD Images, Dhamma Wheel Promulgation Day Messages, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Historic Event on Dussehra.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 wishes

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That You May Find Rays of Hope and Your Life Is Enlightened by the Divine Grace of Lord Buddha! Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, I Wish That You Always Get Showered With Abundant Fortune and Prosperity and Find the Path to Eternal Happiness.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray for Peace and Harmony for All Humankind on This Auspicious Day. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, Let Us Remember Lord Buddha’s Teachings and Spread the Message of Universal Brotherhood and Compassion for Everyone. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. May Lord Buddha Enlighten You on the Path of Love, Peace, and Truth. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022!

Dr Ambedkar studied different religions and finally decided to leave Hinduism to adopt Buddhism. He was a staunch opposer of Hinduism because he was convinced that the religion propagates wrong ideals and has a social life of the wrong kind. He believed Buddhism to be a morally sound religion and therefore he decided to accept it. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022!

