Dhanteras, marks the beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights in India. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the day is dedicated to the lord of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari. Diwali, the five-day festival of light, is not only for worshipping the Goddess of Wealth, Laxmi. Diwali is also an ode to the wisdom and knowledge carrier of Ayurveda, a heritage of India.

Dhanvantari, according to the Indian scriptures, is the God of Ayurveda, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The God of Ayurveda imparts the wisdom of Ayurveda, for the good of mankind. Dhanteras 2022 Date and Gold Buying Shubh Muhurat Timings: When Is Dhanatrayodashi? Everything To Know About the Significance of the First Day of Diwali.

Dhanwa, the King of Kasi

According to the scripture, Harivans Vayupuran, Dhanwa, the king of Kasi was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu but had no son. Upon worshipping Lord Vishnu, he was blessed with a son, who was none other than the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The son was named ‘Divodasa’. Divodasa, the king of Kasi was surnamed Dhanwantari.

Dhanwantri: Teacher of Salyatantra

According to Sushruta Samhita, an ancient Sanskrit text on medicine and surgery, Dhanvantari is referred to as the teacher of Salyatantra or science of major surgery. It is believed that Dhanvantari cured the disease of the Gods and prevented their deaths and decrepitude. It was he who taught the world Salyatantra.

Dhanvantari & Samudra Manthana

According to Indian Puranas or scriptures, Lord Dhanvantari first appeared during the great churning of the cosmic ocean of milk or the Samudra Manthan. During the Manthan, Lord Dhanvantari appeared and had with himself, a conch, leeches, healing herbs, a chakra (one of the divine weapons of Lord Vishnu’s), and the long-sought pot of ambrosia, for which he is also called Sudha Pani (carrying nectar).

During the time, Lord Vishnu had foretold that Lord Dhanvantari would appear again in the world to teach men the science of Ayurveda. As diseases and humanly pain started to increase on Earth, Lord Indra requested Lord Dhanvantari to descend into the material world and teach Ayurveda to the human race for good and disease-free health.

On the first day of Diwali, Dhanteras, Lord Dhanvantri is worshipped for good health, prosperity, and happiness.

