Happy Ayudha Puja 2020! Ayudha Puja is a ritualistic part of the Navratri festival but it is so significant that people observe it as a separate celebration in itself. It essentially means Astra Puja, a "worship of instruments". Ayudha Puja is marked on the tenth day of the bright half of Moon's cycle of 15 days. It is a part of the Dasara or Navaratri or Durga Puja or Golu festival all of which are observed in great enthusiasm throughout the country today. So like other festivals where people exchange their greetings for Happy Dussehra, we bring you a collection of Ayudha Puja images, messages and wishes for free download. These messages with greetings and quotes on Dussehra are perfect way to wish everyone for this auspicious day. Scroll on to find a collection of Ayudha Puja 2020 images, wallpapers, greetings and messages to send everyone wishes of this auspicious day along with wishing them Shubh Dasara.

Ayudha Puja sees a special ritual of worshipping one's tools. It could be educational books, stationary or mechanical tools like machines, the idea is to pay respect to essential commodities that help in one's livelihood. Ayudha Puja sees the worship of Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge. Most companies, industries, offices have a Ayudha Puja where special rituals are held to worship all important equipment. People also perform a puja of their cars on this day. It would be incomplete to not send out wishes for this auspicious occasion. So we bring you a nice collection of Ayudha Puja images along with Dussehra photos and wishes all for free download. We also have a collection of Vijayadashmi and Ravan Dahan photos with greetings for the festive day.

Ayudha Puja 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Ayudha Puja 2020

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Ayudha Puja 2020 and Greetings of Vijayadashami

Happy Ayudha Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Ayudha Puja to Everyone

Dussehra 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ayudha Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Dussehra GIFs

Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers

For every festival, there are special WhatsApp stickers which you can use to send your wishes for the day with a single click. Head to the Play Store and download Dussehra stickers. You can click here for some options.

We hope our collection of Dussehra Shubheccha and Ayudha Puja 2020 wishes help you to send messages and convey the significance of this auspicious day. LatestLY wishes everyone Happy Dasara and have safe celebrations.

