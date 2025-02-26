Dwapara Yuga is the third age in the cycle of yugas in Hinduism. It is considered the age of energy. Dwapara Yuga is preceded by Treta Yuga and followed by Kali Yuga. The term Dwapara comes from Sanskrit, meaning ‘two ahead’ and is the age when humans first show a significant decline in righteousness. This year, Dwapara Yuga 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27, 2025. As per religious texts like the Puranas, Dwapara Yuga ended when Lord Krishna returned to his eternal abode of Vaikuntha. The descending Kali Yuga began at the moment that Krishna left his body. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Dvapara Yuga is the third and third-best of the four yugas in a Yuga Cycle, preceded by Treta Yuga and followed by Kali Yuga. Dvapara Yuga lasts for 864,000 years (2,400 divine years). There are only two pillars of religion during the Dvapara Yuga: compassion and truthfulness. Lord Vishnu assumes the colour yellow and the Vedas are categorised into four parts: Rig Veda, Sama Veda, Yajur Veda and Atharva Veda.

Dwapara Yuga 2025 Date

Dwapara Yuga 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Dwapara Yuga Significance

The Dwapara Yuga holds great significance for the Hindu community. During this age the Dharma bull, which symbolises morality, stands on two legs – one of compassion and the other of truth. Dvapara Yuga is described in the Mahabharata, Manusmriti, Surya Siddhanta, Vishnu Smriti, and various Puranas.

There are several important events that took place in Dwapara Yuga like the great battle between the Pandavas and Kauravas took place. Krishna, an incarnation of Vishnu, plays a pivotal role in guiding humanity during this Yuga as he imparts the wisdom of the Gita to Arjuna. The Dwapara Yuga ends with Krishna's departure from the earth, marking the beginning of Kali Yuga.

