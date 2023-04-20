Mumbai, April 20: Muslims in UAE, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Omar, Jordan and Palestine will look for the moon crescent this evening. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Eid 2023 date in UAE, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Omar, Jordan, Palestine. Eid or Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the ongoing Ramadan month, is one of the two major festivals Muslims celebrate worldwide. The month-long, dawn-to-sunset-fasting month is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Eid marks the tenth month. The religious holiday falls on the first day of Shawwal in the lunar Hijri calendar, whose dates vary based on when local religious authorities sight the new moon. Catch live news updates on the Shawwal moon sighting announcements from UAE, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Omar, Jordan and Palestine here.

The celebration of Eid begins after sighting the first crescent moon during the sunset immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month. If the crescent moon can not be seen on the respected date, Eid is observed on the second day. Accordingly, the 29th day of Ramadan falls today, i.e. April 20. Muslims in UAE, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Omar, Jordan and Palestine will gather to see the moon this evening and report the sighting. Eid 2023 Date: Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan and Other Countries Tomorrow.

We at LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid 2023 moon sighting in UAE, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Omar, Jordan and Palestine. Stay here with us to catch instant and accurate Eid moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia. In case you don't know, Eid is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month. Eid 2023 Holiday: UAE Announces Eid al-Fitr Holidays for Public Sector, Check Dates Here.

Eid al-Fitr was originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The date of Eid ul-Fitr usually falls during the month of May on the Gregorian calendar. The most crucial element of Eid is prayers. Muslims celebrate the auspicious festival by performing an Arabic prayer called Salat Al Eid. After worship, Muslim families celebrate Eid al-Fitr predominantly with delicious cuisine, which also gives the occasion "Sweet Eid" or "Sugar Feast".