Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr 2023 is just a week away as the holy month of Ramadan will end on Friday (April 21) in India and on Thursday (April 20) in UAE in other Gulf countries. Therefore, Eid 2023 would also fall accordingly in the United Arab Emirates.

Although the moon is essential in deciding whether it is Eid, that can only be the case if it is sighted on the 28th night of Ramadan. Eid is celebrated a day prior, and fasting is forbidden on the day of the festival in Islam. Therefore, the confirmed date of Eid is scheduled on the basis of the moon sighting on the 29th night.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the holidays of Eid-al-Fitr 2023 or Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 via Twitter. Scholars have concluded that Ramadan this year will be of exactly 29 days. Hence, the moon will be sighted on the 29th night. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

The Eid 2023 holidays in the UAE have been announced, and this year, there will be four holidays consecutively. Eid falls on the first day of the Islamic month Shawwal. Ramadan in UAE began on Thursday (March 23), while it started on a subsequent day in India. Eid 2023 Mehndi Designs: From Arabic Mehendi Designs to Indian Henna Patterns, Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the Most Beautiful Way.

Eid 2023 holidays in the UAE will begin on Friday (April 21) and end on Tuesday (April 25). It is going to be a long weekend for the people in the UAE.

Eid 2023 Holidays in UAE Announced

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3, 1444H will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. pic.twitter.com/j02QiObrb2 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 13, 2023

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-Ul-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal, according to their time zones. There are only two major festivals in Islam, Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Zuha when an animal is sacrificed to mark the end of Hajj, Islamic pilgrimage activity, exercised in Mecca, the holy city.

