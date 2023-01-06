Epiphany is a Christian feast celebrating God's revelation as Jesus Christ. The traditional date for the feast is January 6, but some countries celebrate it on the first Sunday after January 1. Epiphany is also known as Three Kings’ Day, and in some traditions, it is celebrated as Little Christmas. In Western Christianity, the feast commemorates principally the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child and, thus, Jesus Christ’s physical manifestation to the gentiles. As you celebrate Epiphany 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Three Kings' Day. Traditional Dishes To Enjoy Three Kings Day at Home.

Epiphany's popular customs include singing, chalking the door, having one's house blessed, consuming three kings cake, winter swimming and attending other church services. In some churches, the feast of Epiphany initiates the Epiphany season, also known as Epiphanytide. Here are some Epiphany 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones as quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. 12 Days of Christmas Significance: Know All About When the Days Begin, Their Association With the Christmas Carol and How They Are Celebrated.

Epiphany Day 2023 Wishes And Greetings

The word Epiphany is derived from the Koine Greek word Epiphaneia, which means manifestation or appearance. In classical Greek, it was used for the appearance of dawn, an enemy of war, but especially for a manifestation of a deity to a worshipper. Wishing everyone a Happy Epiphany Day 2023!

