The Feast of the Annunciation is a Christian celebration observed on March 25 each year and is celebrated by Christians around the world. This day commemorates the moment when the Archangel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary, during which he informed her that she would be the mother of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. This event, known as the Annunciation, marks the moment of the Incarnation when Jesus was conceived by the Holy Spirit. This year, the Feast of the Annunciation 2025 falls on Tuesday, March 25. This day holds great significance for the Christian community worldwide and is a major feast in both the Catholic and Orthodox traditions. Was Jesus Christ Called Something Else? Linguistic Studies Suggest His Real Name Might Not Be What We Thought, Here’s Why.

Feast of the Annunciation is also known by other names like the Solemnity of the Annunciation, Lady Day, Feast of the Incarnation (Festum incarnationis), and Conceptio Christi (Christ's Conception). In this article, let’s know more about Feast of the Annunciation 2025 date and the significance of the annual Christian celebration. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Feast of the Annunciation 2025 Date

Feast of the Annunciation 2025 falls on Tuesday, March 25.

Feast of the Annunciation Significance

The earliest evidence for a Feast of the Annunciation or Incarnation is from the sixth century, although the Catholic News Agency dates it to the fifth century. From the earliest recorded history, the feast has been celebrated on March 25, commemorating both the belief that the spring equinox was not only the day of God's act of Creation but also the beginning of Christ's redemption of that same Creation.

The Feast of the Annunciation is observed throughout Christianity, especially within the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church. It is a major Marian feast, classified as a solemnity in the Catholic Church, a Festival in Lutheranism, and a Principal Feast in the Anglican Communion.

The importance attached to the Annunciation, especially in the Catholic Church, are the Angelus and the Hail Mary prayers, the event's position as the first Joyful Mystery of the Dominican Rosary, the Novena for the Feast of the Annunciation, and the numerous depictions of the Annunciation in Christian art.

