Field Marshal KM Cariappa 27th Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About The First Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army

Field Marshal KM Cariappa (Photo Credits: indianarmy.nic.in)

It is the 27th death anniversary of Field Marshal KM Cariappa on May 15 this year. He was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in Independent India. KM Cariappa is widely regarded as one of the most-decorated Indian Army officers of all times. There’s a lot to know when it comes to his life and achievements of his illustrious military career. If you are looking for interesting facts about Lt Gen KM Cariappa, his life, career, etc., then you have to come to the right place. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the lesser-known facts about General Cariappa as we observe his 27th death anniversary.

1. KM Cariappa was born in a family of farmers, on January 28, in 1899, in Coorg. Not many people know that his childhood pet name was ‘Chimma’.

2. During his college days around 1917, he came to know about the Indian Army’s recruitment exercise. KM Cariappa was one of the 42 applicants out of 70 who were selected. The rest, they say, is history.

3. In 1925, KM Cariappa was sent on a world tour, where he came across a lot of foreign cultures, soldiers, and public. He was nicknamed ‘Kipper’ by a wife of a British officer who couldn’t pronounce his name.

4. In 1942, when he was promoted as the acting lieutenant colonel and the commanding officer of 7th Rajput Machine Gun Battalion, KM Cariappa became the first Indian to do so, in the Indian Army.

5. In the same year, i.e. 1945, he was promoted to the post of Brigadier. This made KM Cariappa the first Indian officer to fully attain this rank.

6. Not many people know that KM Cariappa was the officer-in-charge of the division of Army and its assets during the time of India’s independence in 1947.

7. During the First Indo-Pakistani War 1947-48, when the Indian Army HQ had strictly instructed to not conduct any operation in the Kashmir Valley, KM Cariappa didn’t obey the orders and instead launched offensive strikes in the region. The result of it was that India was able to assert its control over Ladakh and nearby regions.

8. In 1949, when Indian Army had to appoint the first Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C), there were two other contenders, i.e., Shringanesh and Nathu Singh, along with KM Cariappa, who was in contention too. However, it was KM Cariappa who eventually took over as the first Indian C-in-C of independent Indian Army.

9. It is a little-known fact that the phrase ‘Jai Hind’, which was the slogan of Subash Chandra Bose-led Indian National Army (INA), was adopted by KM Cariappa, and has since then been the formal phrase to greet each other in the armed forces.

10. KM Cariappa retired from the post of Commander-in-Chief in 1953, after serving the position for 4 years.

11. Not many people know that he has also served as the Indian High Commissioner to Australia, New Zealand, after his retirement, until 1956.

12. KM Cariappa was also honoured with the Legion of Merit by American President Harry S Truman – one of the rare feats.

13. After being persuaded a lot by his friends and family members, KM Cariappa also tried his luck in politics. In 1957 Lok Sabha Elections, he contested unsuccessfully from North-east Bombay seat, against Krishna Menon.

14. In 1986, the government conferred the rank of Field Marshal on KM Cariappa as a mark of honour and recognition of his illustrious career spanning over three decades. He, along with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, are the only people who have been accorded this honour, till date.

15. As per a legend, when his son, KC Cariappa was captured as a prisoner-of-war (POW) in the Indo-Pakistani War 1965, KM Cariappa was contacted by Pakistani General Ayub Khan informing him about his son’s safety, and even offered his release. However, KM Cariappa proudly replied, “He is my son no longer. He is the child of this country, a soldier fighting for his motherland like a true patriot. My many thanks for your kind gesture, but I request you to release all or release none. Give him no special treatment.”

KM Cariappa breathed his last on May 15, 1993. After suffering from arthritis and heart problems, he died in his sleep at Bangalore Command Hospital. As India observes the 27th death anniversary of the decorated soldier of the Indian Army, we at LatestLY, thank KM Cariappa enough for his selfless services, and wish his soul rests in peace!