First and Last Countries To Enter New Year 2023: The clock is ticking closer, and it is almost time to enter 2023 with a bang. And as we prepare to welcome New Year 2023, understanding the symbolism of the New Year and what it means to the world is very important. As the ball falls at midnight and the New Year begins, it brings with it a bouquet of new opportunities and fresh starts for millions of people. The love and craze for New Year celebration stem from that excitement. And it is the one celebration that is welcomed and marked by people in all the different corners of the world, even if we are not all doing it at the exact same time. However, it does raise the question - Which country enters the New Year 2023 first and What will be the last country to enter 2023?

The First Country To Enter New Year 2023

New Year 2023 will be welcomed by the easternmost island of Oceania first. The tiny Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati will welcome January 1, 10 am GMT or 3.30 pm IST on December 31. Following this, the New Year will be celebrated in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The Last Country To Enter 2023

The celebration of New Year rings across the world following its beginning and goes on well through New Year’s Day. However, the last country to welcome 2023 will be Baker Island, where midnight will strike at 5.50 pm IST. Marques Islands and American Samoa will welcome the New Year before Baker. Happy New Year 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish HNY 2023 With SMS, New WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and Quotes.

List of Countries to Enter First and Last Into New Year According to Indian Standard Time (IST)

On December 31 at 3:30 pm IST, Tonga Samoa and Christmas Island/ Kiribati will first ring in the New Year. Then at 3:45 pm in the Chatham Islands.

At 4:30 PM- New Zealand

At 5:30 PM- Russia

At 6:30 PM - Australia's Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara

At 7 PM-Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna

At 7:30 PM- Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagatna

At 8 PM - Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

At 8:30 PM - Japan and South Korea in Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud

At 9:30 PM - China and the Philippines

At 10:30 PM - Indonesia and Thailand

At 11 PM - Myanmar

At 11:30 PM - Bangladesh

At 11:45 PM - Nepal's Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan

At 12:00 AM - India and Sri Lanka

At 12:30 AM - January 1 IST Pakistan

At 1 AM - Afghanistan

Azerbaijan, Iran, Moscow, Greece, and Germany will follow this

At 5:30 AM IST, January 1, the United Kingdom will welcome the New Year

This will be followed by Brazil and Newfoundland

From 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM Indian time, Canada and followed by the USA will ring in the New Year

The Marquesas Islands and American Samoa will follow this, and in the end, at 5:50 PM Indian Time, the outlying Island - Baker Island, will ring in the New Year!

