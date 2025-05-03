The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match witnessed a dramatic moment when Dewald Brevis was not allowed to use the DRS (Decision Review System) after he was given out by the on-field umpire on May 3. This happened in the 17th over of the run-chase, bowled by Lungi Ngidi when he struck his countryman on his pads while the batter attempted a flick and he went up in appeal. Nitin Menon, the on-field umpire, raised his finger instantly and Dewald Brevis ran two. He then had a chat with Ravindra Jadeja before signalling that he wanted to use the DRS. But to his surprise, the umpire said he could not review as the time had run out. To make things more dramatic, the replay showed that he would not have been out had he used the DRS on time. This happened days after fans saw Rohit Sharma use the DRS despite the timer hitting '0'. Fans Point Out After Rohit Sharma Was Allowed To Use Review Despite 'Zero' on DRS Timer, Survives Close LBW Decision During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Dewald Brevis Unable to Use DRS as Time Runs Out

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐋! 🤯 Dewald Brevis goes for a golden duck! Ngidi on-a-hattrick as Brevis is trapped lbw Brevis reviews, but is told the timer has run out while the pair ran between the wickets. Unfortunate as the timer was not shown. ❌ #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/XwSVHVnbgN — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) May 3, 2025

