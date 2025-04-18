PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on April 18, 2025, and announced several issues in Classic Mode have been fixed through a recent update. The update was made to improve the gameplay experience. The update focuses on three main problems that affected users during matches. PUBG Mobile has resolved the following issues, which include an issue in Classic Mode where the Backpack would disappear after switching to Portable Closets. Another fix was implemented for Classic Mode to address a problem where players would occasionally fall through the ground when exiting a vehicle. Additionally, a bug in Classic Mode involving the Explosive Bow was corrected. This issue caused the explosions from the bow's arrows to damage enemies behind thin walls. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

PUBG Mobile Update Fixes Bug

The following issues have been addressed through a recently released update. 📋 As always, we appreciate all players' active feedback and ongoing support for PUBG MOBILE! 🎊#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM370 #PUBGMOBILEC8S23 #PUBGMGoldenDynasty pic.twitter.com/hKNpb81sAx — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 17, 2025

