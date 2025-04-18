Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot Grok has introduced a new memory feature that can make conversations smarter and more personal. Grok can now remember your conversations. Now, when users ask anything, Grok will remember past chats, which may offer more helpful and relevant replies. The new memory feature is currently in beta and is available on the web, Grok iOS and Android apps, excluding the EU and UK. The feature will come soon to Grok in X. To make Grok forget memories, Android users can tap the icon below the message, which will be available for Android users.

Grok Now Remembers Your Conversations

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

Grok Memory in Beta Version

Grok’s memory is in beta and available on https://t.co/f3u3RwhHjk and the official Grok iOS and Android apps (excluding EU/UK). Coming to Grok in X soon. You can toggle the feature in your Data Controls settings. — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

Users Have the Option To Make Grok Forget the Memories

Memories are transparent: you can see exactly what Grok knows and choose what to forget. To forget memories, tap the 📕 icon beneath the message (coming soon to Android). pic.twitter.com/CYOTTTYcml — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)