The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished a 90-year-old Jain temple in Vile Parle (East), triggering widespread protests from the Jain community across India. The temple, located inside the Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, was reportedly built on land reserved for a recreational ground. While BMC claimed it had issued several notices before the demolition, the temple’s managing committee alleged that civic officials ignored an oral stay order granted by a civil court, which was meant to give them time to appeal in the High Court. The demolition was carried out amid tight police security, with devotees alleging they were forcefully evicted and that religious texts and idols were disrespected during the operation. Protests broke out in several cities following the incident, with Jain groups demanding accountability and action against those responsible. ‘Aren’t You Ashamed?’: Woman Confronts Elderly Man for Secretly Taking Pictures of Her Legs Outside Jain Temple in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu, Video Goes Viral.

BMC Demolishes 90-Year-Old Shrine in Vile Parle, Sparking Nationwide Protests

तुम कितने मंदिर तोड़ोगे, कितने लोग मिटाओगे. ▪️First Abhisheka Shantidhara at Vile Parle destructed temple today. ▪️Jain Community is not coming back or will be settling for anything less. ▪️Court will decide who is right till then Chant Navakar for protection of every Tirth. pic.twitter.com/uZdrsPJXYI — Be Jain (@be_jain_india) April 17, 2025

