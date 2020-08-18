A very significant festive celebration by Hindus, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is soon approaching. Less than a week away, people must have already begun their preparations of cleaning homes and decorating the area to place Lord Ganesha. One of the many ways to decorate homes other than making the makhar is by putting Rangoli. Beautiful and colourful rangolis can really change the look outside one's home. For Ganesh Chaturthi, people do look for Lord Ganpati Rangoli patterns, Muggullu rangoli, easy Ganesh Rangoli, quick dot rangoli designs and so on. If you are searching for special and easy rangoli drawings then you have come at the right place. We have got you nice pictures and videos for special rangoli for Ganeshotsav. Ganpati Darshan Invitation Cards in Marathi: WhatsApp Messages and Images to Invite Guests At Your Home For Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

To welcome Lord Ganesha into one's home, people make a nice set of makhar, decorate it with flowers, diyas and other lightning. Making rangoli is one another way you can enhance the beauty of the place. You can make it outside your door or on the table or are where you'd be placing the idol. We help you to brighten your celebrations with these latest simple yet beautiful Rangoli designs for Ganesh Chaturthi. You can also make floral Rangoli designs, peacock rangoli, dot rangolis with lamps or any object of your choice. Check out some of the simple, easy and beautiful Rangoli designs below. Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

Lord Ganesha Rangoli Design:

This is a simple design using few colours and yet making your design stand out.

Watch Video of Easy Lord Ganpati Dot Rangoli:

If you are not used to drawing free-hand, dot rangolis always help. You can refer the above video of make an image of Lord Ganpati using dots.

Watch Video of Lord Ganesha Mugullu Rangoli:

Mugullu is another kind of rangoli which is made with dots. It need not have a lot of colours just plain white rangoli also stands out.

Colourful Peacock Rangoli:

If you do not want to make Lord Ganesha, you can make a colourful peacock and it will definitely stand out. Check out the video for your reference.

These are some of the designs you can try to make for Ganesh Chaturthi this year. You can start practising from now if you are new at this art and by the day of the festival, you can make a perfect colourful Rangoli. Wishing everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).