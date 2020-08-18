The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and are you excited? Although the celebrations won't be the same this year because of the pandemic there is still a happy vibe to welcoming Lord Ganesha at home. The number of days may be reduced but the preparations to welcome Lord Ganpati and perform worship have already begun. And one of the fun aspects of this festival is having friends, guests and relatives over to visit your home and seek blessings of the Vighnaharta. People send out messages and invitation cards to ask people to come over for darshan. If you are looking for the format of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 invitation messages in Marathi, we have some for you. We have made beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi invitation cards in Marathi which you can download for free and send to your guests. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 E-Invitation Cards For Virtual Celebrations: WhatsApp Messages and Images to Invite Guests Keeping Social Distancing Norms in Mind.

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 22, which is a Saturday. With barely three days left, you can start sending out the invites today. In order to be safe, you can also ask your relatives to join over a video call. You can call decide a specific time for the aarti and then send a link to invite. You can use other invitation messages to send greetings and welcome them home. We have got you some Marathi invitation messages and formats. We have also made the latest Ganesh Chaturthi invite images. You can download them for free and add in your name, address and time. To avoid a crowd you can suggest a specific time when guests can come in, it will also ensure the safety of everyone. Check out our Ganesh Chaturthi invitation cards in Marathi.

Ganpati invitation in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आम्हाला आपणास कळविण्यास आनंद होत आहे की यंदाही आमच्या घरी श्री गणेश गणरायाचे आगमन होणार आहे. आपण आपल्या परिवारासह दर्शनाचा लाभ घ्यावा.

आपले नम्र,

तारीख :

ठिकाण :

वेळ :

Ganpati darshan invite (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आला रे आला !!! गणपती आला, गणपती माझा नाचत आला!!!!

सालाबादप्रमाणे आमच्या घरी दि ..... ते .... रोजी श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभदिनी गणाधिराज गणपती बाप्पाचे आगमन होत आहे.तरी आमचा आनंद द्विगुणीत करण्यासाठी व बाप्पाच्या दर्शनासाठी आपण सह कुटुंब येऊन गणपती बाप्पाचे दर्शन व प्रसादाचा लाभ घ्यावा.

पत्ता :

वेळ:

Message Reads: वर्षभरातून एकदा आमच्या घरी येणार्‍या गणरायाच्या या आनंद सोहळ्यात सहभागी होऊन बाप्पांचे आशिर्वाद घेण्यासाठी आपणास ऑनलाईन दर्शनाचे आग्रहाचे निमंत्रण...

तारीख :

लिंक :

You can use above messages and images or just use the formats to send your invites over WhatsApp. We hope our collection of Ganesh Chaturthi invites in Marathi help you to convey your message to your beloved relatives and friends. We urge everyone to have safe celebrations.

