Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021! People in India celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. This year it will be celebrated on September 10. The 11-day long festival will conclude on September 21. Lord Ganesha is worshiped on this day and the festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Many people bring the idol of Lord Ganesha home for this festival. Ganpati Utsav is celebrated with great pomp as people bring home Bappa dancing and singing. Ganpati is established in every house as well as in public places to celebrate as a community. Ganpati Bappa will be given farewell on Anant Chaturdashi on September 19.

Worshiping Lord Ganesha Chaturthi 2021 brings happiness, peace and prosperity in life. Ganesh ji is worshiped before the beginning of any auspicious work according to Sanatan Dharma.

During this time, along with worshipping Lord Ganesha for 10 days, various types of bhog will be offered to him. Although this festival is celebrated in many states of the country, it is celebrated extravagantly in Maharashtra. Apart from this, Ganesh Utsav is also celebrated with great pomp in Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, UP, MP and Andhra Pradesh.

Ganapati Sthapana Shubh Muhurat, Mantra & Puja Samagri

As per Drik Panchang, Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:21 AM to 01:49 PM, a duration - 02 Hours 28 Mins. Madhyahna is considered to be the most auspicious time for Ganapati Sthapana and Ganapati Puja Muhurat. While worshiping Ganesh Ji, one should definitely chant the mantra "Om Ganpataye Namah." Apart from this, offer them Durva, betel leaf, betel nut, vermilion. Offer modaks and laddus to Lord Ganesha with his favourite modaks.

Ganesh Chaturthi Sthapana Vidhi

1. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, after bathing and wearing clean clothes, the idol of Lord Ganesha should be placed.

2. Clean the post with Gangajal and spread a clean red or green cloth on it.

3. Lay a cloth, keep Akshat on it and install the idol of Lord Ganesha on top of it.

4. Sprinkle Gangajal on the idol of Lord Ganesha.

5. Make Lord Ganesha wear a Janeu and establish a Kalash by keeping Akshat on the left side. Make a swastika symbol on the Kalash.

6. Tie mango leaves and coconut in the Kalash and keep it on the Kalash.

7. After setting the Kalash and offering Durva to Ganpati Bappa, offer Panchmeva and Modak to him.

8. Offer flowers-garlands, roli etc. to Lord Ganesha. Now tilak Ganpati ji with roli. After doing tilak, light a monolithic lamp in front of Ganesh ji and keep it on the right side.

9. Now perform the aarti of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi Dos and Dont's

1. Establishment of Ganpati Bappa in the east and north-east direction is always considered auspicious. The establishment of Lord Ganesha should not be done in the South and South West.

2. Two idols of Lord Ganesha should not be kept together in the home or office. According to Vastu Shastra, by doing this there is a conflict of energy among themselves.

3. At the time of installation of Lord Ganesha, it should be kept in mind that the idol should not face the door.

4. The Akhand Jyoti should be kept lit in front of Lord Ganesha till the day of immersion.



On this day people should wake up early and take bath, then clean the temple at home. Then 'Durva Grass', 'Laddus' and 'Modak' are offered to Lord Ganesha. The worship of Lord Ganesha is completed with 'Aarti'.

