In less than a week, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10, Friday. Many devotees observe the festival by keeping Lord Ganesha idols at home, a way to welcome Ganpati Bappa to their hearts and homes. Ganesha idols can be kept for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days or 10 days during the 10-day Ganeshotsav or Ganesh Utsav. During this auspicious period, family and friends visit houses that have done Ganesh Sthapana (placed Lord Ganesha idol at home). And to invite loved ones for Ganesh Darshan, people send out Ganesh Chaturthi invitation cards. If you too, are looking for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 invitation card format with traditional messages in Marathi (the festival is a big rage in the state of Maharashtra), along with WhatsApp status, HD images, Ganesh Chaturthi greetings and wishes, you’re at the right page.

Ganesh Chaturthi Invitation Card Format in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

नमुना 1 :

नमस्कार,

सालाबात प्रमाणे याही वर्षी आमच्या घरी दिनांक 2/9/2021 रोजी ... दिवस आपल्या लाडक्या गणरायाचे आगमन होणार आहे.तसेच त्या निमित्त सत्यनारायणाची पूजा आयोजित केली आहे.तरी आपण सर्वानी सहकुटुंब सहपरिवार येऊन दर्शनाचा पूजेचे लाभ घ्यावा.

आपले नम्र

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Invitation Card Format: It’s again the time of the year to Celebrate Lord Ganesha’s birthday. We are inviting all friends from far and near to come and join the celebration. Dates, Time, Address.

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Invitation Card Format: I invite you all to the Ganpati festival to be held on 2 Sep 2021. I would await your gracious presence to join us in praying the Lord Ganesha and ask for blessings for the prosperity of all. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

