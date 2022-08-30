Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on August 31, Wednesday. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the largest and most popular festivals celebrated in India. People decorate their homes and temples beautifully as they place the idol of Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav. There are various ways in which you can decorate your home for the festival. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated decoration ideas that you can try for the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals.

Cloud-Based Theme Decoration

You can create unique cloud-based theme decorations at your home to make the temple ready for Ganesh Chaturthi. Use your creativity and help from the given tutorial to give the best look to your Ganesh idol for the festival.

Eco-Friendly Ganpati Decoration

You can give a different and amazing look to your Ganpati setup by using paper cups. This is an eco-friendly and budget-friendly way to take your Ganpati decorations to another level.

Decorative Chair for Ganpati Bappa

Apart from decorating the surroundings of your temple, you can also add to the beauty of your decorations by making this beautiful decorative chair for Ganpati Bappa. You can make flowers and add glitters to add some shine to your setup.

Low Budget Ganpati Decoration

If you are low on budget and want to give the best decoration for your Ganpati setup, then this tutorial is going to help you in the best way. You can make the pandal with these easily available products in the market and all the products are reusable, so you can save them for the decorations next year as well.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp and show all over India. The bhajans, songs, chanting of hymns and texts add to the spirit of the festival. The decorations add to the excitement of the day and one should put in efforts to make their pandal look the best. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

