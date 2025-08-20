The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, and hence Ganesh Chaturthi day falls in the month of August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. This Ganeshotsav, make some amazing eco-friendly Ganesha idols to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi while caring for the environment. If you are planning to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols this year, here’s a step-by-step tutorial at home. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Rangoli Designs: Decorate Your Home With Simple Rangoli Patterns, Traditional, Colourful and Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Ganeshotsav.

Firstly, instead of using Plaster of Paris (POP) idols that harm water bodies, you can make your own Ganesha idol at home using natural materials like clay, soil, or paper. These Ganpati idols dissolve easily in water, preventing pollution and protecting aquatic life. Additionally, making them yourself adds a personal and devotional touch to the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Mumbai: 7 Popular Ganpati Pandals To Visit During This Year’s Ganeshotsav.

Here’s The Step-by-Step Process to Make Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols:

Begin the process of making the idol by gathering your materials, i.e. natural clay or soil mixed with water, a flat base, and simple tools like a stick or butter knife for shaping. First, knead the clay well until smooth. Start by shaping the base and body, then add the head, trunk, arms, and legs. Use your fingers or tools to refine details like facial features, ornaments, and the crown. You can even press small natural items, like rice grains, beetroot or turmeric paste, for decoration instead of synthetic paints. Finishing touches involve drying the idol in the shade for 1–2 days to avoid cracks. Once dry, paint it with eco-friendly watercolours made from turmeric, beetroot, spinach, or natural powders. During visarjan, immerse the idol in a small tub or bucket at home; the dissolved clay water can be used to water plants, symbolising Ganesha’s blessings returning to nature. This way, your celebration remains joyful, devotional, and planet-friendly.

By crafting the Ganesha idol yourself, you not only reduce pollution but also add a personal, devotional touch to the festival. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 to all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 04:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).