Ganpati Visarjan is one of the emotional parts of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which marks the farewell of Lord Ganesha after days of devotion, prayers, and festivities. Devotees of Ganpati Bappa believe that during Visarjan, Lord Ganesha returns to his celestial abode, taking away all obstacles, troubles and negativities and blessing his devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and happiness. This year, Ganesha Visarjan or the day of Anant Chaturdashi, falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. From Bollywood hits such as Shah Rukh Khan's "Mourya Re" and Salman Khan's "Tera Hi Jalwa" to traditional favourites, "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya", these songs add the perfect rhythm to the festive goodbye. Here’s a curated list of tracks you can play on loop this Ganeshotsav.

Ganpati Visarjan is incomplete without songs, we all know that! Check out some Ganesh Visarjan songs available online, which you can play in homes and pandals during the Ganeshotsav festival. As you bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa on the day of Visarjan, here are some songs that will fill the air with enthusiasm and devotion. Scroll down to get a list of the latest, trendy, and amazing Ganesh Visarjan songs playlist you need to groove to during this festive season!

Tera Hi Jalwa

Shendur Laal Chadhayo

Shambhu Sutaya

Bappa

Deva Shree Ganesha

Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale

Ya Re Ya

Mourya Re

Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra & Aarti

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

On this day, after hosting and worshipping Lord Ganesha at home or in pandals, families and devotees immerse the idol of Ganpati in rivers, lakes, or the sea, symbolising the cycle of creation and dissolution in nature. The immersion thus symbolises the eternal cycle of creation and dissolution in life, teaching us that everything in this world is temporary. Songs and music play a very important role during Ganpati Visarjan. Devotees sing bhajans, aartis, and traditional songs in praise of Lord Ganesha to express gratitude. The chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" echoes through the streets.

