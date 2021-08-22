Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated every year on Shravan Purnima and this year it falls on 22 August, Sunday. On this day, Goddess Gayatri is worshipped as the Goddess of Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu in the Vedas. She is known as the mother of all Vedas. She is considered to represent three goddesses namely Goddess Parvati, Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Saraswati. Gayatri Jayanti 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat Timings: Know The Significance, Puja Vidhi and Rituals Of The Day That Celebrates Birth of Goddess Gayatri.

In modern India, it is celebrated as a day to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language and is observed as Sanskrit Divas. To promote the Vedic language, on Sanskrit divas various seminars and workshops are organised. The use of the Sanskrit language now has been limited to religious and academic activities. Know The History of the Observance That Celebrates the Ancient Indian Language.

Several religious activities like Satsang and kirtan are performed on this festival and people chant Gayatri Mantra throughout the prayer. People, especially in South India, observe Gayatri Jayanti during Shravan Poornima. Gayatri Mantra is recited three times during the day and this mantra helps devotes to get rid of their sins and bad fortune. People send across various Whatsapp messages, GIF Images and SMS to wish each other on this auspicious occasion.

The power of Gayatri Mantra is known since the Vedic times. Chanting Gayatri Mantra eliminates all kinds of suffering and fills happiness in the life of the devotees. You can also chant this mantra from wherever you are - "Om bhur bhuvah svah, Tat savitur varenyam,bhargo devasya deemahi, dhiyo yo nah prachodayat".

