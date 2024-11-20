GIS Day or Geographic Information Systems Day is an annual commemoration that is focused on celebrating the technologies that help us to map, understand and know more about this vast world that we live in. GIS Day 2024 is on November 20. The main focus of this day is to provide an international forum for users of GIS technology from across the GIS industry to demonstrate real-world applications that are making a difference in society. As we prepare to celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, Geographic Information Systems Day 2024 theme, how to celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day and more. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

When is GIS Day 2024? Know History

Geographic Information Systems Day 2024 will be marked on November 20. Also known as GIS Day, this commemoration was first initiated by spatial analytics software provider Esri. Company president and co-founder Jack Dangermond credits Ralph Nader as the person who inspired the creation of GIS Day. This annual commemoration has been a common practice since 1999.

GIS Day 2024 Theme and Significance

Every year, the celebration of GIS Day has been focused on a dedicated theme every year. This helps us to commemorate this day with targeted, poignant conversations that help us to be educated about this fascinating subject. GIS Day 2024 theme is 'Mapping Minds, Shaping the World.' This theme is focused on understanding how Geographic Information Systems help people to be connected and be connected with the world and thereby impact our personal growth and evolution.

It is interesting to note that Geographic Information Systems was first developed in Canada in the 1960s and has since spread and been used worldwide. On the occasion of GIS Day 2024, we hope that you learn more about this system that has helped us to truly understand the world and share this information forward. Happy GIS Day 2024!

