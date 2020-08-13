Jaipur, August 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday wished devotees of Goggaji on the occasion of Goga Navami. Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter, to extend his wishes to people of his state on Goga Jayanti. The Rajasthan CM in the tweet said, “On the occasion of Goga Navami warm wishes to all the devotees of Shri Goggaji Maharaj and people of the state.” Nag Panchami 2020 Wishes Trend on Twitter: Netizens Share Naga Devta Images and Messages to Extend Greetings of This Festival Worshiping Snakes.

Raja Mandlik, also popularly known as Goggaji or Guggaji was a disciple of Guru Gorakhnath. Gogga ji was believed to have personified divinity and was also called Jahar Veer Gogga, the Snake God. Goga Ji Maharaj was a Rajput warrior. His devotees believe that he had supernatural powers. According to a popular legend, Goggaji was born with blessings of Gorakhnath who had given a fruit named Guggal to his mother, Bachhal Devi.

Tweet by Ashok Gehlot:

Gugga Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Krishna Paksha (when the Moon wanes) in the month of Bhadrapada. Generally, people belonging to Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab observe Goga Navami.

