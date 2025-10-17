Govatsa Dwadashi is a Hindu occasion and religious festival that is celebrated across India with great devotion. This day marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations in some parts of India, especially in the state of Maharashtra, where it is known as Vasu Baras. Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 falls on Friday, October 17. According to drikpanchang, the Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat begins at 18:05 and ends at 20:30, thus lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 25 minutes. The Dwadashi Tithi begins at 11:12 on October 17 and ends at 12:18 on October 18. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated one day before Dhanteras. In Gujarat, it is celebrated as Vagh Baras and as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav of Sripada Sri Vallabha, at Pithapuram Datta Mahasamsthan in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In this article, let’s know more about Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 date, shubh muhurat and the significance of the auspicious day that starts the festival of Diwali. When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj?

Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 Date and Timings

Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 falls on Friday, October 17.

The Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat begins at 18:05 and ends at 20:30, thus lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The Dwadashi Tithi begins at 11:12 on October 17 and ends at 12:18 on October 18.

Govatsa Dwadashi Significance

Govatsa Dwadashi is dedicated to the worship of cows and calves, which hold a sacred place in Hindu culture. The cow is regarded as a symbol of motherhood, purity, and prosperity, and on this day, women perform special rituals to honour and thank the cow for its nurturing qualities. According to tradition, women feed the cows with special food like wheat, gram, and sprouted pulses while praying for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

Many women also observe a fast on this day, particularly married women, who pray for the long life and good health of their husbands and children. It is said that Govatsa Dwadashi was first observed with fasting by King Uttanapada, the son of Svayambhuva Manu, and his wife Suniti. Because of their prayers and fasts, they had a son named Dhruva.

