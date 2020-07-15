Guinea Pig Appreciation Day is observed on July 16 to celebrate these tiny cute companions. Mostly domesticated in South America, they are much loved by people across the world. As far back as 5000 BC, they were kept as livestock. Traders brought them to the UK in the 1500s and were considered as exotic pets as loyal began keeping them. As we observe Guinea Pig Appreciation Day 2020, we bring to you details about the observance. These little ones are often given to children as gifts as they love keeping them.

There are different kinds of guinea pigs with some have lush coats while others simply have nothing at all. They are big-time vegetarians and eat a not of leaves and fruits. And are healthy in themselves, so don't need much care. Also, their teeth grow continuously so, know you know the reason behind those big front tooth. People who have Guinea Pigs at home celebrate the day by getting them treats like their favourite green vegetables. You can also buy them a cage, they generally like a big one, around eight square feet of floor space.

People often share pictures with the guinea pigs on social media using the hashtag #GuineaPigAppreciationDay. They are also known as pocket pets as they are easy to maintain. So if you are planning to get one, it would be a great idea but they live only up to eight years. The oldest one died in 1979 at the age of 15. If you have one of these little ones at home tell them that we wished them good!

