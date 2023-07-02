Guru Purnima is an auspicious day celebrated by Hindus across India. The day is dedicated to offering respect to all the spiritual and academic gurus. Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha, which corresponds to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, July 3. The Purnima Tithi will begin on July 2, 2023, at 8.21 pm and will end on July 3 at 5.08 pm. As per records, the festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his spiritual guru, Shrimad Rajchandra. On this day, disciples pay respect to their gurus. July 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get the Complete List of Important Dates in the Seventh Month.

The word guru is derived from the Sanskrit root words, the guru of which ‘Gu’ means ‘darkness’ or ‘ignorance’, and ‘ru’ means ‘dispeller’. Therefore, a guru is the dispeller of darkness or ignorance. As Guru Purnima 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Guru Purnima 2023 date and its significance.

Guru Purnima 2023 Date

Guru Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, July 3.

Guru Purnima Significance

Guru refers to a guide, teacher, or mentor, and hence this day is dedicated to expressing gratitude and reverence towards the ones who have enlightened and guided individuals. Guru Purnima is celebrated in honour of teachers for their guidance and support and for making us who we are. Since time immemorial, a Guru has had a special place in the lives of the followers. Guru Purnima is also known by the name Vyasa Purnima, as the day marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas. The festival has deep roots in Indian tradition and is associated with the sage Vyasa, who is regarded as one of the greatest gurus and authors of ancient India.

On this day, people pay homage to their gurus and express their gratitude for their wisdom, teachings, and guidance and often present gifts or tokens of appreciation to them as a symbol of respect and gratitude.

