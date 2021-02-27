Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birthdate of Guru Ravidas. Celebrated on Magh Purnima or full moon day in the month of Magh, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 falls on February 27 this year. Guru Ravidas was a mystic Indian poet whose work continues to strike a chord with millions. And on his birthday, people often enjoy sharing Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes and messages, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye Facebook Status Pictures, Poems by Guru Ravidas and more with family and friends. In this article, we bring you Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 greetings, and Magha Purnima wishes to celebrate the day.

Guru Ravidas was known as a spiritual man who played a key role in bringing about social reforms and trying to repeal casteism. A contemporary to Sant Kabir, Guru Ravidas’s interactions with Saint Kabir open new realms of spirituality and offer some enlightening conversations. On the day of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, followers often take a bath in holy water, revisit his works and recite his hymns and poetries. Guru Ravidas believed that there was no place for the caste system in our world and worked diligently to eradicate the caste system in our country.

He is well known and remembered for his significant work to end casteism, and it is one of the key reasons that his birthday is celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti or Ravidas Jayanti. As we celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021, here are some Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes and messages, Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki Shubkamnaye Facebook Status Pictures, Poems by Guru Ravidas that you can share online with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Guru Ravidas Jayanti Bring Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity in Your Lives. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Show Us the Light of Wisdom and Drive Away From the Darkness of Foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Shed the Layer of Negativity and Bring In to Practise the Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji.May Guruji Shower His Blessings on Your Entire Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanthi. May Guruji Shower His Blessings on Your Entire Family.

Guru Ravidas was born in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur. According to legend, in his previous birth, just before his death, Guru Ravidas wished to be reborn to a woman he saw. And it is said that he was reborn as his son, and became Guru Ravidas. Here’s hoping that this Guru Ravidas Jayanti brings with it the happiness and peace you deserve. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021.

