Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Saturday, February 24. It is a significant festival celebrated by followers of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and social reformer in the Bhakti movement. Born in the 15th century in Varanasi, Guru Ravidas's teachings emphasised love, equality, and compassion, advocating for uplifting oppressed and marginalised communities. His philosophy transcended social barriers of caste and creed, promoting the importance of inner purity and devotion to the divine.

On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, devotees commemorate the saint's life and teachings through various rituals and observances. Temples and community centres organise special prayers, hymn recitations, and kirtans (devotional songs) dedicated to Guru Ravidas. Discourses and discussions on his principles of universal brotherhood and social justice are also held, reflecting on their relevance in contemporary society.

Sharing wishes on Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a meaningful gesture that reinforces the values and ideals espoused by the saint. Followers often exchange heartfelt messages and greetings, expressing their reverence for Guru Ravidas and his teachings of love, equality, and compassion. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024!

