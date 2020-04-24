Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Akha Teej HD Images, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Celebrate Birthday of Parasurama

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 26. Akshaya Tritiya which is also known as Akha Teej is a highly sacred festival for Hindus and Jains. The auspicious day is observed on the third Lunar Day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. The festival date varies and is set according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar which usually falls in April or May of every year. As the world is undergoing a coronavirus pandemic situation, it is recommended to celebrate all rituals of this festival by staying indoors. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes in advance. We will help you with WhatsApp stickers, Akha Teej 2020 HD images, Facebook messages and GIF greetings to celebrate the birthday of Parasurama. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Healthy Recipes: These Healthy Sweet and Savoury Dishes are Just What You Need to Treat Your Taste Buds.

Last year Akshaya Tritiya was celebrated on May 7. In Sanskrit, the word Akshaya means 'money, never endings' in the sense of 'prosperity, hope, joy, success', while Tritiya means 'third'. This is named so as it falls on the third lunar day of the spring month of Vaisakha in the Hindu calendar. As per Hindu belief, Akshaya Tritiya is the birthday celebration of Parasurama who is the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. This is the reason why Akshaya Tritiya is also referred to as Parasurama Jayanti. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Date and Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance of Buying Gold on This Auspicious Day.

In Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya is observed as the first Tirthankara's (Rishabhdev) ending his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands. Some Jains refer to the festival as Varshi Tapa. This festival indeed holds significant importance in Hindu and Jain community. This day is considered ideal for new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as in gold or other property, and any new beginnings. Many people want to greet their friends, relatives and family members Akshaya Tritiya 2020 with a warm message. We will help you with advance wishes for Akshaya Tritiya 2020, advance greetings, advance text messages for Akha Teej 2020. Below we will also help you to download Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes in advance, Akha Teej 2020 images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and send them among your friends and family to mark the celebration of Parasurama Jayanti 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 in Advance.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya Bring You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Bless U on This Special Day, and May It Will Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Awesome Success and Full Happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

How to Download Akshaya Tritiya 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has a wide collection of stickers dedicated to festivals and events to engage its users. To download Akshaya Tritiya 2020 WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

We hope you have a lovely time with your family on Akshaya Tritiya 2020. Stay home, stay safe and celebrate Akha Teej 2020 by maintaining social distance.