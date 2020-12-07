Bhairava Ashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Bhairava. The fearsome and wrathful manifestation of the god Shiva, Bhairavashtami is celebrated on the eighth day or Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Karthik. Bhairava Ashtami 2020 will be celebrated on December 7, and is a crucial celebration for devotees everywhere. People celebrate Bhairava Ashtami by sharing Images of Lord Bhairava, Happy Bhairava Ashtami 2020 wishes and messages, Bhairava Wallpapers, Bhairava Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. December 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Christmas and New Years' Eve; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Bhairava is said to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva who punishes those who sin. He holds a rod or Danda, bringing him the name Dandapani and rides on a dog. The folklore of Bhairava is well known. It is believed that when Trimurti gods - Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu were debating about who is the most powerful, Lord Brahma angered Lord Shiva with his remarks. Lord Shiva instructed Bhairava to cut off one of Brahma’s five heads, making him the four-headed Lord that we know now. This instilled fear in everyone and motivated others to revere Lord Shiva and Bhairava.

The celebration of Bhairava Ashtami includes observing a stringent all-night vigil where devotees share stories of Lord Bhiarava, sing praises of God and try to appease Him. People also enjoy sharing Bhairava Ashtami by sharing Images of Lord Bhairava, Happy Bhairava Ashtami 2020 wishes and messages, Bhairava Wallpapers, Bhairava Ashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate Bhairava Ashtami 2020 with their near and dear ones.

In Varanasi, the celebration of Bhairava Ashtami actually includes an eight-day pilgrimage, leading to the grand celebration of Bhairavashtami. Bhairav Ashtami is known to be the guardian deity of this city and is revered at the Bhairava Temple in Varanasi. We hope that this Bhairava Jayanti 2020 ends all things negative and brings in a much-needed wave of calm and safety. Happy Kalabhairava Jayanti.

