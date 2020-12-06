Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020: The occasion of Kalabhairav Jayanti, also known as Bhairava Ashtami, is one of the most significant religious occasions for the people of the Hindu community. The festival of Bhairavashtami is observed to commemorate the birthday of Bhairava – the fierce and fearsome manifestation of Lord Shiva – who is associated with wrath and annihilation. It is considered a holy day, and there are grand prayers held in praise of Lord Shiva. If you are searching for more information about the observance of Bhairava Ashtami 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, Chandra Darshan time, rituals, and more then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you Kalabhariva Ashtami 2020 important rituals, Kala Ashtami tithi, significance and more to mark the occasion of Bhairavashtami.

Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020 Date

The festival of Bhairav Asthami, or Kala-Asthami, takes place on the ‘asthami’ (8th day) of every month after Purnima during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon). There are 12 Kala-Asthamis observed in a year. However, the occasion of Bhairav Jayanti, which falls in the month of Margshirsha is popularly known as Kalabhairav Jayanti.

This year, the auspicious occasion of Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020 will be observed on December 7. It will fall on Monday this time around.

Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020: Shubh Muhurat (Chandra Darshan) Time

Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020 Date – December 7, i.e. Monday

Kala Ashtami Tithi Begins – December 07, from 18:47

Kala Ashtami Tithi Ends – December 08, till 17:17

Kalabhairav Jayanti: Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

There are several rituals that devotees follow on the occasion of Kalabhairav Jayanti. On this day, people are said to wake up before the sunrise and take a bath before/during the sunrise. Later, they perform pooja and chant mantras in praise of Kalabhairav. December 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Devotees observe strict fasting on this day. While some people observe a full day fasting, some people only observe partial fasting. People visit temples of Kalabhairav and Lord Shiva and offer special prayers and sing religious bhajans. There are grand aartis performed by people while worshipping Lord Shiva and his manifestation of ‘Bhairav’.

On this day, people also remember and pray about their dead ancestors as well. Poojas are performed in their remembrance. Also, it is said that feeding a dog on the occasion of Kalabhairav Jayanti is quite auspicious.

Kalabhairav Jayanti Significance

It is one of the most important festive events for the followers of Lord Shiva. People who dutifully follow all the rituals of Kalabhairav Jayanti are blessed generously by Lord Shiva on this auspicious day. It is said that Lord Bhairav removes all the negativity, hurdles, and obstacles from the lives of the devotees.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020’. We hope you have a great time celebrating the festival with your parents, friends, family, relatives etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).