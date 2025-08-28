Fall remains symbolic of change, reflection, and preparation for the coming winter. This year, the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere in 2025 will be on Monday, September 22. This date marks the autumnal equinox, a celestial event when day and night are nearly equal in length. This phenomenon occurs because the sun shines directly on the equator, balancing light and darkness across the globe. We at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Happy First Day Of Autumn 2025 wishes, First Day of Fall greetings, First Day of Fall HD wallpapers, First Day of Fall wishes and status which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these First Day of Fall wishes to send to your loved ones as Happy First Day of Fall 2025 wishes and greetings. First Day of Fall Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Beginning of Autumn on September Equinox.

Autumn, also known as fall is one of the four temperate seasons on Earth. Outside the tropics, autumn marks the transition from summer to winter, in September or March. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox occurs in September; in the Southern Hemisphere, it occurs in March. Happy Autumn Wishes, Fall Quotes and HD Images: Send Messages, Wallpapers, Cute GIFs and Greetings To Celebrate Fall Equinox.

Here are 10 wishes for the first day of Fall 2025:

Happy First Day of Fall! May this season bring warmth, joy, and colourful moments. Wishing you a cosy and beautiful autumn filled with love and laughter. May the fall breeze bring happiness and peace to your heart. Happy Autumn Equinox! Enjoy the season of pumpkins, colours, and crisp air. Wishing you a season full of cosy sweaters, hot drinks, and happy memories. May this fall bring new beginnings and endless blessings into your life. Happy Fall! Embrace the beauty of nature and the magic of changing leaves. Sending you autumn vibes full of joy, love, and happiness. May the colours of fall brighten your days and lift your spirits. Wishing you a harvest of happiness, health, and love this autumn.

From this point onward, days grow shorter, and nights become longer, leading up to the winter solstice in December. This event a change in the atmosphere, farmers celebrate harvests, families prepare for festivals, and people find themselves slowing down, enjoying the air and cozy climate that autumn brings. This annual event highlights how the Earth’s tilt and orbit around the Sun create distinct seasonal experiences across hemispheres.

