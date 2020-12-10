Happy Hanukkah 2020! The Jewish festival of lights begin on December 10 this year. The eight day festival is observed to commemorate the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem. It is one of the most significant times of the year for people of the Jewish community and marked with much enthusiasm. And just like every festive celebration sees an exchange of greetings and wishes, we bring you a collection of Happy Hanukkah 2020 images and messages. LatestLY has made a collection of Hanukkah photos with Menorah candles and Happy Hanukkah wishes and greetings all for free download. Scroll on to find a Hanukkah 2020 wishes, Hanukkah greetings, Hanukkah messages, GIFs and Hanukkah quotes that you can send across through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms to wish your family, friends and near ones or those who celebrate this festival. The traditional way to greet on this festival is "Chag Sameach" which means Happy holidays.

The word Hanukkah means "dedication" in Hebrew. It is also called as Feast of Dedication, Festival of Lights or the Feast of the Maccabees. This festival reaffirms the ideals of Judaism. People light special candles on each day of this religious festival. People also send pictures of these candle display along with their good wishes and messages to one another. So ahead of Hanukkah 2020, we bring you a lovely collection of wishes, images, wallpapers for the Jewish Festival of Lights. We also give you some beautiful GIFs and WhatsApp stickers to send your greetings via animated wishes and messages. Hanukkah 2020 Dishes And Facts: From Loukoumades to Pancakes, Know About Traditional Food Recipes Made on the Jewish Festival.

Message Reads: “Wishing Your Family Peace and Light This Holiday Season.”

Message Reads: “Thinking of You During This Season of Miracles.”

Message Reads: “Here’s to a Bright and Meaningful Hanukkah.”

Message Reads: “Wishing You All a Warm and Wonderful Holiday. May You Have a Blessed Hanukkah and New Year!”

Message Reads: “Wish You a Festival Filled With Joy and Happy Moments. Happy Hanukkah.”

Happy Hanukkah GIF

Hanukkah WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your greetings for the festival with WhatsApp stickers and animated wishes. There are special festive packs for such occasions. Go to the Play Store and search for Hanukkah WhatsApp stickers. You can click here for some options. The above collection of Happy Hanukkah images and greetings along with these WhatsApp stickers should suffice to send your seasons' greetings for this festival. Wishing all our readers, Happy Hanukkah 2020!

