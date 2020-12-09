Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. It is called the Festival of Lights, as the menorah, a lampstand with nine candles are lit on the days of the observance. It is also spelt as Chanukah, or Chanukkah and called Feast of Dedication. Hanukkah is celebrated on the 25 of Kislev, and continues for eight days. Hanukkah 2020 will begin on December 10 and end on December 18. As Hanukkah approaches, we bring to the right way to wish someone Happy Hanukkah. Watch the videos to know the right way to pronounce Happy Hanukkah in Hebrew and "Chag Sameach" which means Happy holidays.

You can wish someone a Happy Hanukkah by saying "Hanukkah Sameach!" which means Happy Hanukkah or simply "Chag Sameach!" that means Happy Holiday. In Hebrew, you can wish someone on the festival by saying "Chag Urim Sameach!" (urim means "lights"). You can also say 'Chag Urim Sameach!; – 'urim' which means 'lights’, which means 'Happy Festival Of Lights'. Hanukkah Recipes: 4 Popular Traditional Dishes to Relish on Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Know How to Pronounce Hanukkah :

Know How to Pronounce Chag Sameach:

It is said that during the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, when the temple was purified, the wicks of the menorah burnt for eight consecutive days. It sustained even though there was only enough sacred oil for one day. Remembering the event, Jews eat oil-based dishes on this day. A classic Hanukkah dish is crispy potato pancakes called latkes in Yiddish and levivot in Hebrew, often served with applesauce and sour cream. Hanukkah 2020 Decoration Ideas: Silver-Plated Menorah, Tiered Cookie Tray, Blue & Silver Ornaments and More, Easy Ways to Dazzle up Your House.

The traditional celebrations of Hanukkah include lighting nine candles, one on each consecutive day. They light a nine-branch candelabrum at home. The first candle is lit on the first day, along with another candle and then on every other day, a new candle is lit until the next eight days. Playing the game of dreidel is a popular tradition of Hanukkah. We wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah.

