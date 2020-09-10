Happy Jitiya 2020! Jitiya or Jivitputrika is an auspicious observance where mothers keep a strict fast for the well-being of their children. It is marked as three-day festival in some parts of the country, out of which one day is a nirjala fast. The celebration of Jivitputrika Vrat 2020 is being marked today. And like most festive occasions, people do send across their greetings and messages to everyone. On this day, few netizens have taken to Twitter to share pictures and messages of this celebration of Jitiya 2020. We have got you some images, messages and wishes of Jivitputrika Vrat that are trending online. Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Images & Jitiya HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Jitiya Parva With Vrat Katha, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Greetings.

The festival of Jivitputrika Vrat is mainly observed in the north-Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Jitiya fasting is also popular in Nepal. The observance of Nirjala Vrat on the auspicious occasion of Jivitputrika / Jitiya is believed to be very much blissful for the devotees. It is said that people who follow this Vrat are blessed immensely. It is anyway very auspicious when mother fasts for their children, and if it is observed without water, the blessings are amplified. Devotees are blessed with health, welfare, prosperity, and longevity of their children. Jivitputrika messages in Hindi, along with quotes and greetings of the day are being extended to everyone on social media. Happy Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send on The Day of Jitiya Vrat.

Check Jivitputrika Messages Trending Online:

This festival is of mothers celebrated in Indian subcontinent for their boy child and it resembles the ultimate love and affection for them. Happy Jitiya 🙏🙏❤❤#jitiya #Mahakal #mom #motherlove — Vikky Kumar (@mahakalbhktviky) September 10, 2020

On the day of Parana which is the third day, special food is prepared and relished on. Usually some rituals are conducted on the banks of River Ganges, but this time because of the lockdown, the celebrations will be at home. Wishing all mothers Happy Jitiya or Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2020!

