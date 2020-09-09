It is a significant festive day today of Jivitputrika Puja. Also called as Jitiya it is marked on the Krishna-paksha of Ashwin month which is today September 9. It is also observed as a three-day-long festival in some parts. The day holds primary significance as mothers keep a day-long fast for the well-being of their children. It is a strict nirjala (without water) fast similar to the festival of Teej. On any festive day it is a tradition to send out good wishes and messages for the day. On the day of Jitiya or Jivitputrika Puja we too have got a few messages and images to send your greetings to every woman celebrating. Check out our collection of Jivitputrika messages in Hindi, images with messages, Sms and greetings which you can download for free. Jivitputrika Puja 2020 Wishes and Greetings in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, HD Images and SMS to Celebrate the Jitiya Vrat.

Mothers keep a day-long fast and pray for the well-being of their children. This festival is mainly observed by women from the Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal. In some parts it is observed for three days and one day is a Nirjala vrat. It is believed that those keeping this fast will never endure the pain of separation from their children in life. To wish fellow women who are marking this festival, we have got a collection of messages and greetings of the day. You can send it easily over WhatsApp or just type as SMS. Jivitputrika Vrat 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Puja Vidhi of Auspicious Observance of Jitiya.

Jivitputrika Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Jivitputrika Puja 2020 ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Jivitputrika Puja messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aap sabhi ko Jitiya ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Jivitputrika Puja images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Jitiya 2020

Jivitputrika Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Jivitputrika Puja 2020 ki Shubhkamnaye.

You can use the above images and greetings to send your wishes to fellow women, friends or relatives who would be observing the Jitiya Vrat. It is an important day for every mother who observes a stringent fast and puts the child's health and well-being as utmost priority. Wishing all women Happy Jitiya 2020!

