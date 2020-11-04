Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in various states in North India. Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. The celebration revolves around married women observing a stringent fast for the long life of their husbands and is a bonding time for women with their mother-in-law. The tradition of mothers-in-law preparing a care package for their daughters in law, called Sargi, is an important tradition in the celebration of Karwa Chauth. Once the Karwa Chauth Chand is spotted, people exchange special Karwa Chauth Wishes, Happy Karwa Chauth messages, Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other. If you are looking for some latest Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes after moon sighting then we have made a special collection of them here.

Karwa Chauth celebrations are extremely important in the Hindu tradition and are commemorated with grandeur in various north Indian states. Women dress up in colourful dresses, don beautiful Mehendi designs, dress up in heavy jewellery and celebrate their marital bliss. Women often sing, dance and share stories of Karwa Chauth on this day. They observe a Nirjala (no water, no food) fast from sunrise until moon sighting. In the evening they perform special Pujas and pray for the long life of their husbands.

The celebration of Karwa Chauth is very significant for all couples. These days even unmarried girls hold special fast for this day and pray for a good husband, A moon's sighting is very important for this night and so people also exchange wishes after sighting the moon. As we prepare to commemorate this auspicious festival, here are some Karwa Chauth Wishes for Mother-in-Law, Happy Karwa Chauth messages for husband, Karwa Chauth 2020 greetings for wife along with WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Moonlight Flood Your Life With Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Hindi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Din Hai Suhaagan Ka, Is Din Bhagwan Se Yahi Kehna Hai, Tere Pyar Ke Saaye Mein Ae Meri Jaan, Hume Yun Hi Beparwah, Khushi Se Rehna Hai.

Karva Chauth 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Is Not Only an Age Old Tradition but a Confidence Which a Loving and Doting Wife Has on Her Faith, Love, and Care for Her Husband.

Happy Karva Chauth! (File Image)

Message Reads: A Successful Marriage Requires Falling in Love Many Times, Always With the Same Person, and Karwa Chauth Helps One Retain That Strength.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Karva Chauth Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai, Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye Sab Chorr Baitha Aapka Pyaar Hai.

Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers

You can download Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers online on the Play Store app and send your wishes over the messaging apps as well. Every festival has special WhatsApp stickers and you can select the ones that you like for Karwa Chauth greetings and more. Here's the link to download these apps.

Here's a Video of Karwa Chauth 2020 Greetings:

Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations are sure to be a lot more close-knit as people continue to practice social distancing and try to safeguard their families from COVID-19. While we continue to practice the traditions and celebrate this festival to the fullest, we hope that you remain safe and practice social distancing. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth.

