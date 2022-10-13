Karwa Chauth 2022 is here and the fasting day is observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi in the month of Kartik. Mainly observed in North India, on the day of Karwa Chauth, married women traditionally observe a strict, day-long fast and break the fast at the moonrise. Unmarried women also observe the fast and pray for a good partner. In recent times, Karwa Chauth Vrat is also observed by partners who pray for their continued togetherness. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022, people are sure to share Karwa Chauth Vrat images and HD Wallpapers, Happy First Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes and Karak Chaturthi greetings and WhatsApp messages with all those who are observing the fast. Karwa Chauth 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Karva Chauth With GIF Greetings, SMS and WhatsApp Messages on the Festival Day.

Karwa Chauth is considered to be a very important festival observed across various states in North India. People who observe the fast wake up early in the morning, and eat a traditionally prepared basket of food, called Sargi. The celebration of Karwa Chauth also involves women dressing up in bright and festive colours, donning Mehendi, bangles, jewellery and other symbols of marital bliss and getting together as a community. Those fasting often spend the day singing, dancing and prepping for the Karwa Chauth Puja and feast in the evening. Many people also like to wear Karwa Chauth Special Mehndi during this time. To celebrate this festival with all those who are observing the fast, share these Karwa Chauth Vrat images and HD Wallpapers, Happy First Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes and Karak Chaturthi greetings and WhatsApp messages with them.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Greetings and Messages

Messages For First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Marriage Is a Beautiful Journey Which Is To Be Enjoyed by Two Hearts but One Soul. As You Have Just Begun Your Journey, I Wish You a Very Happy First Karwa Chauth.

Greetings on First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karva Chauth Is a Lovely Ritual That Adds to the Beauty of Marriage and Strengthens the Bond Shared by a Couple. On Your First Karva Chauth, I Wish You a Wonderful Experience.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages for Daughter-in-law (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Festive Occasion of Karva Chauth, I Wish That Your Fast and Love Bring Happiness and Understanding to Your Married Life and Fill It With New Hopes and Smiles. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishes for Wife On Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Credit for All My Success and Inspiration Goes to One Woman Who Always Believed in Me and Never Doubted Me. Warm Wishes on Karwa Chauth to My Wife.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Pics and Greetings for Wife and Husband Observing the Fast Together!

Karwa Chauth Vrat is broken at the moonrise and this year, the celebration is believed to begin after 8.48 pm on October 13 in India. However, many people break the fast at an alternate time, based on when they are able to sight the moon. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).