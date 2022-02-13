Everyone has their own way of expressing love and attention. Some people show their affection by writing poems, some gifts fancy presents while some choose a sweet kiss as their love language. Kisses releases oxytocin, the feel-good hormone that makes you feel like nothing can hurt you. When words become superfluous, busses become a way of conveying emotional fervour. It goes without saying that kissing someone you love encourages better bonding and will give you all the butterflies in the stomach, the reason why Valentine's week has a special day devoted to kisses. This year Kiss Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 13th February. Hence, your Sunday will definitely be going to be a Funday! Kiss Day 2022 Date in Valentine's Week: Know Significance of Celebrating The Romantic Day And About Different Types Of Kisses & What They Say About Your Love Life.

A longer and more passionate kiss indicates a healthy and strong relationship. A good kiss will leave you all dreamy-eyed and you will feel as if you are into some fantasy world. Moreover, there are different types of kisses and each kiss has its own significance and meaning. It can be an expression of love, intimacy, friendship, an apology, a sign of greeting, or a sweet gesture. For instance, a french kiss is a more intimate form of a kiss, whereas a cheek kiss is a friendly gesture. But right now you just have to focus on what you feel about the person. To make your Kiss Day more note-worthy we have curated heartfelt love notes, warm greetings, sweet messages, quotes, phenomenal HD wallpapers, and unique texts for the apple of your eye. Valentines Week 2022 Gift Ideas for Him: From Grooming Kits to Cocktail Maker, 5 Gifts To Amaze Your Husband or Boyfriend.

Kiss Day 2022 Romantic Quotes

Kiss Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Kiss Day 2022 Message Reads: Happy Kiss Day to the Love of My Life! Get Ready To Have a Day Filled With Love and Lots of Kisses.

Happy Kiss Day 2022 Wishes

Kiss Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Kiss Day 2022 Text Reads: A Kiss Is the Best Gift Anyone Can Ever Receive. Happy Kiss Day 2022.

Kiss Day 2022 Special HD Wallpapers

Kiss Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Kiss Day 2022 SMS Reads: Your Kiss Has a Healing Power That Fades Away All My Worries. Happy Kiss Day, My Love.

Romantic Lines On Kiss Day 2022

Kiss Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Kiss Day 2022 Wish Reads: You Are the Only Person I Want To Kiss for the Rest of My Life. Happy Kiss Day!

Lovey-Dovey Texts For Kiss Day 2022

Kiss Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Kiss Day 2022 Quote Reads: Nothing Can Be More Precious Than a Kiss From Your Sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day and Advance Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine Week 2022: Know The Significance of Rose Day, Propose Day; & Anti-Valentine Week Calendar

Pucker up, lovebirds! It's time to give a sweet, long, and passionate kiss to your love interest. Go, ahead and express yourself in the easiest language of love ever invented.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).