Magh Bihu will be celebrated on 15 January this year. Magh Bihu is also known as Bhogali Bihu is generally celebrated in Mid January. Commemorated with great enthusiasm in Assam, Magh Bihu 2021 is sure to be a little different from other years. While there are some small scale celebrations of Magh Bihu organised in various places across the state, more people are sure to take this celebration online. Sharing Magh Bihu wishes and messages, Happy Magh Bihu WhatsApp Stickers and Bhogali Bihu Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is a popular way of bringing in this festival with your close ones. Hence, we bring you Happy Magh Bihu 2021 wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Bhogali Bihu HD images and greetings so that you can share these messages and celebrate Assam's harvest festival.

Magh Bihu marks the end of the harvest season and the harsh winters and the celebrations are similar to that of Makar Sankranti in North and Western parts of India, Pongal in South India and Lohri in Punjab. From lighting a bonfire, called Meji for the ceremonial conclusion and offering prayer to the God of Fire, and is celebrated in the harvest month of Magh which usually falls in January or February in the Gregorian Calendar. Bihu is a Sanskrit word that translates to asking for prosperity from the Gods during harvesting. Magh Bihu is one of the three Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam, the other two being Kati Bihu and Bohag Bihu.

After the lighting of the ceremonial Meji, families usually get together to spend some quality time together and bring in this festival with songs, dance and various other festivities. Traditionally there were various processions to celebrate Magh Bihu; however, celebrations are sure to be close-knit this year. As we prepare to celebrate Magh Bihu, here are some Magh Bihu 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Magh Bihu WhatsApp Stickers and Bhogali Bihu Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Stickers: Another Magh Bihu Is Here. Let Us Banish Our Worries and Mistakes and Start Afresh. Happy Bhogali Bihu!

WhatsApp Stickers: May Your Life Be As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Bhogali Bihu. Wish You a Very Happy Magh Bihu.

WhatsApp Stickers: May This Bhogali Bihu Bring Peace and Prosperity in the Lives of All. Happy Magh Bihu!

WhatsApp Stickers: Enjoy the Festive Season! Sing and Dance With Fun…Wishing You Happiness on This Magh Bihu 2021.

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Magh Bihu 2021

Some of the popular delicacies that are specially prepared for Magh Bihu include rice cakes, that are known by various names like SUnnga Pitha, Til Pitha, etc. Many people also offer various delicious delicacies like Fish, Chicken, Duck, Mutton, among other things, and these delicious dishes are offered to the Meji. Here’s hoping that this Magh Bihu fills your life with all the positivity and happiness you deserve. Happy Magh Bihu.

