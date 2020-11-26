The United States is all set to celebrate Thanksgiving Day on November 26. This annual celebration has been filled with various stories, folklores and has been a topic of discussion for some time now. The celebration of Thanksgiving 2020 is sure to be a smaller and more intimate affair, as more people put the safety of their family above everything else. Sharing Thanksgiving 2020 wishes, Happy Thanksgiving messages, Thanksgiving virtual party, Happy Thanksgiving 2020 WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status Pictures is sure to be a safe and preferred way of celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Thanksgiving celebrations have various origins and folklores associated with them. But in its essence, it is a harvest festival that offers thanks to the Lord for the yearly food, family and everything else that makes us feel blessed. Thanksgiving, as its name suggests, is a day to feast with our near and dear ones and thank the almighty for the opportunity to be close and safe with our loved ones. It is interesting to note that the celebration of Thanksgiving is mainly secular, despite its origin in a religious and cultural tradition. Thanksgiving 2020 Turkey Roast Recipe: Step-by-Step Way to Cook Turkey With Herb Butter Perfectly For Juicy Dish! (Watch Video)

Grand thanksgiving dinner is ideally made with delicious turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn on the cobs and other greens that are plentiful after a bounty harvest. The feast is celebrated and enjoyed with the family who comes together and shares their cherish this day to the most. As we celebrate Thanksgiving 2020 in a socially distanced and safe manner, here are some Thanksgiving 2020 wishes, Happy Thanksgiving messages, Thanksgiving virtual party, Happy Thanksgiving 2020 WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends. Thanksgiving 2020: Did You Know the 1st Thanksgiving Was Celebrated in 1621? Know Interesting Facts and Historical Events Related to the Observance.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursdays in November in the United States. The date of this celebration was further promoted by United States’ 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, who wanted to lift the sprites of the families that were suffering from the wrath of the Civil War in the 19th Century. The holiday has grown to hold immense importance for Americans who cherish their family and what it means to them. Here’s hoping that we can all celebrate Thanksgiving by cherishing what is truly important for us and making sure that you do everything in your power to safeguard that what you are thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving.

