Happy Thanksgiving 2020! This year may have disappointed us way too much but that doesn't mean that we don't enjoy our festivities. Virtual Thanksgiving is the new normal and we aren't complaining! But the least you can do this Thanksgiving is download the latest collection of Thanksgiving 2020 wishes, quotes, Turkey Day HD images, greetings and GIFs and send them through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms to your loved ones, family and friends. Just a bunch of words to make them feel that you are thinking of them and despite the pandemic, the love and concern haven't faded away. The warmest way to send across your best wishes would be through these Happy Thanksgiving 2020 Digital Cards, Happy Thanksgiving Day Wishes, Happy Thanksgiving Day Images, Happy Thanksgiving Day Quotes, Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020 wishes, Happy Thanksgiving Greetings, Happy Thanksgiving HD Images along with some uber-cool WhatsApp stickers for Turkey Day.

Thanksgiving Day is more than only baking, cooking and drinking wine BUT if you are the foodie that waits all year for Thanksgiving dinner and is also a turkey-hater, here are some recipes from crown roasts to beef wellington 7 alternatives to turkey with videos. But if you totally love Turkey here's how to make Turkey recipe and the best one at that! Usually on this day families get together to share their stories and celebrate express gratitude for all they have received throughout the year, this time things may go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. But fret not, we have for you, Thanksgiving 2020 wishes and HD images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, Instagram stories and SMS to share on the day of celebration! The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is another significant event that is celebrated joyously in New York City. But if you are away from your loved ones, here are some of the best greetings and quotes to send across online:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s a Heartwarming Thanks to You for the Hope, Peace and Joy That You Bring to My Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope That You’re Surrounded With the Love of Your Dear Ones on This Festive Season. Happy Thanksgiving to You and Yours.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Really Glad That We’re Family. Thanking God for Having You in My Life on This Special Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanksgiving Wishes From Across the Miles From Our House to Yours. May Your Home Be Filled With Laughter and Happiness!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You My Warm Wishes From Home to Home and From Heart to Heart to Wish You a Very Happy Thanksgiving! May This Day Be a Beautiful Reminder of the Wonderful Things in Life.

Download WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers for Thanksgiving will make your wishes more colourful and fun. Both Android and iOS have introduced super cool images for the Facebook-owned app. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 once again. Please celebrate Thanksgiving 2020 virtually there are many celebration ideas, right from a delicious menu to watching Macy's thanksgiving day parade online and playing games to make the holiday fun, safe and worry-free.

