Holy Saturday is an annual event that falls between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, marking the time when Jesus lay in the tomb after his crucifixion. This day is the sixth day of the Holy Week and is seen as the day of reflection and mourning in the Christian tradition. Holy Saturday is also known by several other names like the Great and Holy Saturday, Low Saturday, the Great Sabbath, Hallelujah Saturday, Saturday of the Glory, Easter Eve, among other names. Holy Saturday 2025 falls on Saturday, April 19. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Holy Saturday is the final day of Holy Week when Christians prepare for the Christian feast of Easter. In many churches, no Mass is celebrated during the day, emphasising the pause before the joy of the Resurrection. After sunset, the Easter Vigil services begin, which celebrates Jesus’ resurrection. In this article, let’s know more about Holy Saturday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Why Easter 2025 Is So Late? Understanding the Rare Blood Moon Eclipse’s Impact and Complex Calculation Behind This Unusually Delayed Easter Sunday Date.

Holy Saturday 2025 Date

Holy Saturday 2025 falls on Saturday, April 19.

Holy Saturday Significance

Holy Saturday is an important day in the Holy Week that marks the Harrowing of Hell while Jesus Christ's body lay in the tomb. On this day, Christians of the Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist, Anglican and Reformed denominations begin the celebration of the Easter Vigil service. This day provides a transition to the season of Eastertide, graves are decorated with flowers during the day of Holy Saturday and the celebration of the sunrise service starts before dawn on Easter Sunday.

