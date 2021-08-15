Independence Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 15 in India, and it marks the 75th year of India's Independence. The celebration of Independence Day is filled with various fun events and festivities. From the flag hoisting ceremony in the mornings, which is observed by schools, colleges, as well as various offices and housing societies, to the organisation of various cultural events to celebrate independent India, there are various things that people can do. Since we all love celebrating this national holiday with our community, sharing Happy Independence Day wishes, Independence Day 2021 messages, Happy Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp greetings, and Facebook status pictures is common.

Independence Day marks the day that India finally signed the 1947 Indian Independence Act, which ended the British Raj after almost two centuries. This day was the fruit of thousands of freedom fighters who stood strong and fought for the freedom and independence that we now enjoy. The celebration of Independence Day 2021 is expected to be in full swing in various states, as lockdown rules ease and India slowly heads back to normalcy after battling the second wave. This year's Independence Day will indeed have it all, from the annual Independence Day Parade at the India Gate to the smaller events organized to commemorate living in an Independent India proudly.

And as we continue to express caution and stay safe and socially distanced, many people are sure to stick to smaller circles of celebration. However, we can always get together as a community online by sharing Happy Independence Day wishes, Independence Day 2021 messages, Happy Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “Swaraj Is My Birthright, and I Shall Have It.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “If Yet Your Blood Does Not Rage, Then It Is Water That Flows in Your Veins. For What Is the Flush of Youth, if It Is Not of Service to the Motherland.” – Chandra Shekhar Azad

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “It Is Easy To Kill Individuals, but You Cannot Kill the Ideas. Great Empires Crumbled, While the Ideas Survived.” – Bhagat Singh

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “The Shots That Hit Me Are the Last Nails to the Coffin of British Rule in India.” – Lala Lajpat Rai

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “We Want Deeper Sincerity of Motive, a Greater Courage in Speech and Earnestness in Action” — Sarojini Naidu

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “Freedom Is Never Dear at Any Price. It Is the Breath of Life. What Would a Man Not Pay for Living?” — Mahatma Gandhi

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “It Is Blood Alone That Can Pay the Price of Freedom. Give Me Blood and I Will Give You Freedom.” Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “Non-Violence Has To Be Observed in Thought, Word and Deed. The Measure of Our Non-Violence Will Be the Measure of Our Success.” – Sardar Vallabhai Patel

Quote for Independence Day 2021: “Long Years Ago We Made a Tryst With Destiny, and Now the Time Comes When We Shall Redeem Our Pledge, Not Wholly or in Full Measure, but Very Substantially. At the Stroke of the Midnight Hour, When the World Sleeps, India Will Awake to Life and Freedom.” – Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru

The story of India's struggle to independence is one that we have all learnt and understood. And while we celebrate this day, it is more important than ever to truly understand what this independence means, how to cherish and safeguard it and our role in upholding the rights of all Indian citizens. We hope that we do our bit to celebrate, promote and protect the secular Indian state that so many people fought to create. Happy Independence Day 2021!

