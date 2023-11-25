International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 will be marked on November 25. This annual observance was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly and focused on raising awareness of the very real threat that women and girls face in this society. Violence against women is one of the biggest challenges that we face, and the reality of the situation is often not understood, as most cases of violence go unreported. Every year, the observance of International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women or the UN Secretary-General’s campaign UNiTE to End Violence Against Women is focused on dedicated themes that help raise more attention to the cause. The main hope is to equip women and girls across the world with the knowledge they require on how to fight against violence and the powers they possess. As we prepare to celebrate UNiTE to End Violence Against Women 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the Significance of International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 and more. International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Global Event.

When is International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023?

International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 will be marked on November 25. This date was chosen for the observance since it is the date of the 1960 assassination of the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic. The killings were ordered by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo (1930–1961). The first International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 was observed in 1981.

Significance of International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women

The observance of International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women is critical as it helps women’s rights activists address one of the greatest threats that women and girls face worldwide. According to statistics, in 2021, around 45,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members. 56% of female homicides are committed by intimate partners or other family members. Meanwhile, 11% of male homicides are perpetrated. These statistics show that the danger that women worldwide pose is immensely high. It is also known that the real numbers of women and girls who are abused or face violence are often covered up since the most common perpetrator of this crime is a family member. International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women helps address these key issues and encourages women to be educated on how they can safely walk away from a violent and dangerous situation. Powerful Quotes and HD Images to Observe International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

We hope that International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women 2023 helps you to educate family, friends and people in general about the rights and services that are accessible to women and girls who want to identify if they are in an abusive household and the ways in which they can walk out of these situations in a safe and secure manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2023 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).