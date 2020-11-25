Violence against women is one of the most crucial issues that the world continues to battle. Whether it is a developed country or a developing one, women continue to be fighting their own battle for fundamental issues like the right to safety and security. From domestic violence to rapes, murders and other forms of violence, millions of women continue to be surrounded by the fear of just about anything that can go wrong. To raise this issue to the forefront and ensure that people take required efforts to end this violence or even its remote possibility, the United Nations celebrates International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020 celebrations are sure to be filled with quotes on violence against women. Awareness messages on means of ending violence against women and more such efforts that help commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020 to its fullest means.

The issue of violence against women mostly came to the forefront after the world entered the lockdown. Thousands of women were stuck with their abuser in the same house, with little to no help. Various NGOs and activists who work with women who have experienced violence in their past organised various events and initiatives to open conversations amongst people to provide safe spaces for such women who are stuck in abusive relationships with no one to talk to. And as we celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020, it is important to recognise the struggles that women go through on an extremely alarming rate.

In fact, the theme of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020 is The Shadow Pandemic. In this year’s event, activists are keen on highlighting the stats and numbers of the alarming increase in the number of women and girls who have had to go to a hospital, because of domestic violence and other sorts of violence against women and the girl child. To observe this day, you can share quotes on violence against women, Awareness messages on means of ending violence against women and International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020 messages with friends and family to initiate this much-required conversation.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (File Image)

“Sexual, Racial, Gender Violence and Other Forms of Discrimination and Violence in a Culture Cannot Be Eliminated Without Changing Culture.” – Charlotte Bunch

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (File Image)

“The Main Goal of the Future Is to Stop Violence. The World Is Addicted to It.” – Bill Cosby

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (File Image)

“No Woman Has to Be a Victim of Physical Abuse. Women Have to Feel Like They Are Not Alone.” – Salma Hayek

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (File Image)

“Violence Against Women Is an Appalling Human Rights Violation. But It Is Not Inevitable. We Can Put a Stop to This.” – Nicole Kidman

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (File Image)

“There Is a Subconscious Way of Taking Violence as a Way of Expression, as a Normality, and It Has a Lot of Effects in the Youth in the Way They Absorb Education and What They Hope to Get Out of Life.” – Salma Hayek

There is no questioning over the fact that men are also victims of similar cases. Still, the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women stems from the sheer magnitude of this issue and the stats surrounding the numbers of rapes, murders, domestic violence and other forms of violence that is inflicted on women. And it is therefore important for the world to join hands with women and stand up as allies, calling our problematic behaviour, and educating people on the need to end this long-standing violence that stands as another hurdle in an already difficult life for women and young children.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).